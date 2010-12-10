2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dynamic TV sound performance
Lightweight and comfortable stereo headphones that are acoustically tuned for TV sound. Enjoy your favourite TV programs without disturbing others. A long 6 meter cable allows for easy TV viewing from a distance. Including volume control.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
Paying attention to even the smallest detail, the acoustic engineers refined the design of the locking mechanism to ensure the detachable cable does not accidentally come lose.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
SamSpade
10/12/2010
United Kingdom
Headset helps
This was bought for 90 yr old mother-in-law who has poor hearing. She loves it and so do we - the house does not reverberate with the sound of a tv with volume maxed out, we get some slepp and she can hear better than when she wore hearing aids, which she hates
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP5500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP5500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone