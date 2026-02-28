2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP1800/97
Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable
A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich deep sound.
On-ear
Silver
Extra long 6m cable for you to connect your headphones to TV or any audio equipment.
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.
Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.
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