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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Indoor Corded TV Headphone

SHP1800/97

Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable

A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich deep sound.

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For TV

Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable

  • On-ear

  • Silver

An ideal length for you to watch TV at distance

Extra long 6m cable for you to connect your headphones to TV or any audio equipment.

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

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