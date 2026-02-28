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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Indoor Corded TV Headphone

SHP1800/00

Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable

A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich deep sound.

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Headphone for TV

Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable

  • On-ear

  • Silver

In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

The light weight material used for the headband

Headphone specifically made for TV and HiFi equipment

Designed to make TV viewing a more personal experience, this headphone has a longer cable and its own volume control so you can sit further away from the TV. It's great for listening to your HiFi equipment too.

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