2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP1800/00
Ultra Lightweight + 6m TV cable
A lightweight headphone for long use, with a 6m cable extension for more freedom of movement and sitting area choice. In addition, bass beat vents provide rich deep sound.
On-ear
Silver
Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.
The light weight material used for the headband
Designed to make TV viewing a more personal experience, this headphone has a longer cable and its own volume control so you can sit further away from the TV. It's great for listening to your HiFi equipment too.
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