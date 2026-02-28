2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHM7110/00
Quality conversation, customizable design
Philips SHM7110 PC headsets are sleek headsets designed for talking and feature customizable ear cans. They ensure crystal-clear voice transmission and a comfortable headband design that lets you talk for hours.
Enjoy the perfect conversation through a the high sensitivity microphone that picks up your voice easily for clear and uninterrupted online conversations.
Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.
The soft ear cushions and adjustable padded headband ensure a perfect personlized fit and long wearing comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance.
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