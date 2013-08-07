Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Philips CitiScape Fixie Headphones with mic SHL5505YB 40mm drivers/closed-back On-ear Doughnut-shaped soft cushions Compact folding

SHL5505YB/00
  • -{discount-value}

    Philips CitiScape Fixie Headphones with mic SHL5505YB 40mm drivers/closed-back On-ear Doughnut-shaped soft cushions Compact folding

    SHL5505YB/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips CitiScape Fixie Headphones with mic SHL5505YB 40mm drivers/closed-back On-ear Doughnut-shaped soft cushions Compact folding

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips CitiScape Fixie Headphones with mic SHL5505YB 40mm drivers/closed-back On-ear Doughnut-shaped soft cushions Compact folding

    Manuals & Documentation

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Search

    Search within this product

    Close
    Back to Page

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How to Video's

    Search results for

    Results:
    Register your product

    Find service center

    Search