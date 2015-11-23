2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3160BK/00
Dynamic and solid bass
This DJ inspired headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ProUser44
23/11/2015
United Kingdom
Well judged sound from inexpensive headphones
The sound quality from these lightweight headphones is better than expected. Overall, the balance is on the warm side, but not excessively so. The midrange is smooth and well detailed and the bass is well extended. The treble, unlike many headphones in this price range, is not over-emphasised and is smoothly extended when present in the signal. These are ideal headphones to use when travelling and with good quality portable audio sources. They are also quite comfortable.
This review was made for SHL3160BK Headphones
This review was made for SHL3160BK Headphones
mevin
11/07/2017
United Kingdom
Good but could improve
These headphones are very comfy on the ears however, the headband catches onto hair. The sound quality is great for the price of 10 pounds but after 7 months the right one stopped working.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3160BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3160BK Headphones