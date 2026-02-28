2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHK2000BL/00
Kid's Best Companion
The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. Its clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and it's built tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85dB keeps music fun yet safe.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Blue & Green
Volume limited <85 dB
The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.
The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.
Screw-free and durable design allows headphones parts to pop off and pop back into place easily.
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