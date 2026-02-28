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Discontinued

Kids headphones

SHK2000BL/00

Kid's Best Companion

The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. Its clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and it's built tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85dB keeps music fun yet safe.

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Sized for kids, maximum volume limited

Kid's Best Companion

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Blue & Green

  • Volume limited <85 dB

Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.

Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

Screw-free and durable design allows headphones parts to pop off and pop back into place easily.

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