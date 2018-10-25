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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

SHE3905PP/00

2

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Rich bass

Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient.

See all benefits

Music and calls sound better with oval sound tube

Rich bass

  • Purple

Oval tube insert seals out noise and provides deep bass

Ergonomic oval sound tube ensures optimal fit and comfort

Textured strain relief for durability and secured grip

Textured strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
3
1

25/10/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent sound quality but bad built quality

Good audio quality but sound issue from one side of headphone. The wire needs to be adjusted several times in order to receive sound from both the sides.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905SL In-ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905SL In-ear headphones with mic

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