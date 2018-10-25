2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3905PK/00
Rich bass
Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient.
Pink
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Textured strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
prashantspcew
25/10/2018
United Kingdom
Excellent sound quality but bad built quality
Good audio quality but sound issue from one side of headphone. The wire needs to be adjusted several times in order to receive sound from both the sides.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905SL In-ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905SL In-ear headphones with mic