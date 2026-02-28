2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3015TL/00
Extra bass
Philips SHE3015 headphones with jelly body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colors. The built-in mic and control make handsfree talking on mobile easy.
14.8mm drivers/open-back
Earbud
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.
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