2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3015PH/00
Extra bass
Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colors. The built-in mic and control make handsfree talking on mobile easy.
14.8mm drivers/open-back
Earbud
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.
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