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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE3015PH/00

Extra bass

Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colors. The built-in mic and control make handsfree talking on mobile easy.

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Soft body for comfy fit

Extra bass

  • 14.8mm drivers/open-back

  • Earbud

Flexi-Grip design for durabilit

A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

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