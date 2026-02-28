2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3010BL/00
Extra bass
Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colors to match your style.
14.8mm drivers/open-back
Earbud
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.
A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.
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