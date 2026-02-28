2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE2100PP/10
Earbud comfort
With 15mm speakers, these earbud headphones are valued for the bass sound. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps for long hours of comfort listening.
In-ear
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Slim cap is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear securely and comfortable for earbud lovers.
The ultra soft rubber material on the rubber caps are sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.
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