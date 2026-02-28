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Discontinued

Headphones

SHE2100PP/10

Earbud comfort

With 15mm speakers, these earbud headphones are valued for the bass sound. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps for long hours of comfort listening.

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Large speakers for extra bass

Earbud comfort

  • In-ear

Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

Slim cap earbud design for best comfort fit

Slim cap earbud design for best comfort fit

Slim cap is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear securely and comfortable for earbud lovers.

Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

The ultra soft rubber material on the rubber caps are sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

Technical Specifications

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