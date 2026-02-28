2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHD9000/10
True CD sound quality with digital wireless
Headphones with Kleer uncompressed audio guarantees lossless transmission and 100% true to the original recording. With 100m range transmission and comfortable self-adjustable headband, it is a hassle free experience to enjoy music at home.
Over-ear
Black
Kleer wireless technology deliver uncompressed audio ensures you can enjoy the true original music.
The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.
The transmission range is now extended to 100m, you can enjoy a true hassle free music experience at home.
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