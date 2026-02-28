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Discontinued

Wireless HiFi Headphone

SHC8565/00

The ultimate wireless HiFi experience

Freedom to enjoy music around your home. HiFi sound reproduction with auto tunning and sound enhancement features, this stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.

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with bass and treble enhancements

The ultimate wireless HiFi experience

Soft ear and headband cushions ensure comfort in use

Soft ear and headband cushions ensure comfort in use

The durable and soft materials used for the ear cushions and headband cushion of these Philips headphones ensure comfortable prolonged use.

Energizing docking station stores and re-charges receiver

The docking station is the most convenient way to store your receiver when not in use. At the same time, it will recharge your reciever unit and have it ready for use at any moment.

Boost the treble to suit your personal preference

An easy to locate control on the headphone allows you to boost the treble performance with just one touch.

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