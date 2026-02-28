2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC8565/00
The ultimate wireless HiFi experience
Freedom to enjoy music around your home. HiFi sound reproduction with auto tunning and sound enhancement features, this stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.
The durable and soft materials used for the ear cushions and headband cushion of these Philips headphones ensure comfortable prolonged use.
The docking station is the most convenient way to store your receiver when not in use. At the same time, it will recharge your reciever unit and have it ready for use at any moment.
An easy to locate control on the headphone allows you to boost the treble performance with just one touch.
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