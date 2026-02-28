2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC8545/00
Superb wireless music
Freedom to enjoy music around your home. HiFi sound reproduction with auto tunning feature, this stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.
With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.
Pressing the handy tuning button on the headphone sets the microprocessor-controlled circuit going to optimally tune the transmission frequency for the best possible reception and superb audio quality.
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