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Discontinued

Wireless HiFi Headphone

SHC8545/00

Superb wireless music

Freedom to enjoy music around your home. HiFi sound reproduction with auto tunning feature, this stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.

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with ultra convenience of auto tunning

Superb wireless music

FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

Automatic tuning simplifies tuning reception frequency

Pressing the handy tuning button on the headphone sets the microprocessor-controlled circuit going to optimally tune the transmission frequency for the best possible reception and superb audio quality.

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