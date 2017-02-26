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Discontinued

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC8525/00

2.7

| (3) Reviews

Superb wireless music

Freedom to enjoy music around your home. HiFi sound reproduction, this stereo headphone is the ultimate in personal convenience.

See all benefits

Superb wireless music

  • Charging dock

  • FM transmission

40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

Energizing docking station stores and re-charges receiver

The docking station is the most convenient way to store your receiver when not in use. At the same time, it will recharge your reciever unit and have it ready for use at any moment.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

3

Reviews

5
3
1

26/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Only gripe, can't handle a lot of bass

I've had these for probably 10+ years. Still using them daily. Only had to replace batteries. Any rechargables will work if you peel off the cover on the side of the battery, like it is on the original batteries. Charging station works. It can be a bit fiddly but a green light lits up when headphones are in place. When I play music and there's a lot of bass, this headphones just POP! It's like that interference you can get when someone switches lights on and off, it pops and I can't hear any sound at all for a second. That can be solved by lowering the output from the soundcard and of course raising the volume on headphones, to balance it out. Still annoying when it happens.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8525 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8525 Wireless hi-fi headphones

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The headphones provide good sound with anoying loud clicks. They are comfortable to wear. Battery access replacement is poor.

The good points: Their working range is good and they pick up the signal from the TV quickly without problem when I switch them on. The volume control also works well. They have an LED to indicate battery-state which flashes quickly and less brightly when the batteries need changing. Crude but enough, although you usually do not see that until you take them off, when the sound goes, but it confirms the reason. The bad points: Occasionally there is an extremely disturbing loud sound click for no apparent reason while sitting quietly. The charging station has never worked, but in any case, I prefer to have spare batteries at hand ready to replace them when needed so as not to miss programs. Access to the batteries is poor, as is getting them out. I had to mark the cover so I could relocate it quickly and to fit ribbons so as to make it easy to get the batteries out. I use 1000mAH rechargeables to reduce the frequency of the changes and scrapped the lesser ones supplied.

This review was made for SHC8525 Wireless hi-fi headphones

This review was made for SHC8525 Wireless hi-fi headphones

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The headphones provide good sound with anoying loud clicks. They are comfortable to wear. Battery access replacement is poor.

The good points: Their working range is good and they pick up the signal from the TV quickly without problem when I switch them on. The volume control also works well. They have an LED to indicate battery-state which flashes quickly and less brightly when the batteries need changing. Crude but enough, although you usually do not see that until you take them off, when the sound goes, but it confirms the reason. The bad points: Occasionally there is an extremely disturbing loud sound click for no apparent reason while sitting quietly. The charging station has never worked, but in any case, I prefer to have spare batteries at hand ready to replace them when needed so as not to miss programs. Access to the batteries is poor, as is getting them out. I had to mark the cover so I could relocate it quickly and to fit ribbons so as to make it easy to get the batteries out. I use 1000mAH rechargeables to reduce the frequency of the changes and scrapped the lesser ones supplied.

This review was made for SHC8525 Wireless hi-fi headphones

This review was made for SHC8525 Wireless hi-fi headphones

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