The good points: Their working range is good and they pick up the signal from the TV quickly without problem when I switch them on. The volume control also works well. They have an LED to indicate battery-state which flashes quickly and less brightly when the batteries need changing. Crude but enough, although you usually do not see that until you take them off, when the sound goes, but it confirms the reason. The bad points: Occasionally there is an extremely disturbing loud sound click for no apparent reason while sitting quietly. The charging station has never worked, but in any case, I prefer to have spare batteries at hand ready to replace them when needed so as not to miss programs. Access to the batteries is poor, as is getting them out. I had to mark the cover so I could relocate it quickly and to fit ribbons so as to make it easy to get the batteries out. I use 1000mAH rechargeables to reduce the frequency of the changes and scrapped the lesser ones supplied.