2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC1300/00
Wireless convenience with infrared transmission
These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.
32mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Dizzydi64
02/07/2015
United Kingdom
Not what exspected
I can't even go out of my living room without them start buzzing even though my kitchen is next room and door open and the highest volume is low I would not buy I only get to my living room door and starts buzzing
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Batteries not included