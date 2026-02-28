2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBD7000/10
Rock n roll
Enjoy music and movies on your iPhone with the SBD7000. Simply rotate the dock to watch video and the speakers simultaneously switch for optimum stereo sound. Mobile phone shielding technology gives static free sound.
Power your speakers with batteries when you are on the go.
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
Mobile phone shielding technology is an advanced circuitry design that cuts out mobile phone interference to ensure static free sound
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