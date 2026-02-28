2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBD6000/00
Powerful stereo sound stage
Enjoy the powerful and wide sound stage of the SBD6000. The speakers and dock for iPod easily slip into your bag so that you can enjoy your music with friends wherever you are and experience amazing rich bass even at low volume.
Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimizes bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.
With it's unique design, cable storage is no longer an issues. Simply pack and go.
The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.
Reviews