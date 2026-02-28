2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBCMC8650/00
30m Wireless
This wireless microphone combines performance with freedom of movement to liven up any occasion
Wireless systems using an ultra high frequency (UHF) signal carrier, ensure clear, sharp reception, so you will never have to be restricted by cables again. Walk and sit where you like, and forget about tripping over your headphone's cable.
With a choice of two transmission channels your listening pleasure is protected because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.
This microphone's sensor is equally sensitive to sound from all directions.
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