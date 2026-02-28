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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Wireless Microphones

SBCMC8650/00

30m Wireless

This wireless microphone combines performance with freedom of movement to liven up any occasion

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30m Wireless

Wireless technology that gives you freedom of movement

Wireless systems using an ultra high frequency (UHF) signal carrier, ensure clear, sharp reception, so you will never have to be restricted by cables again. Walk and sit where you like, and forget about tripping over your headphone's cable.

Choose from 2 channels to minimize interference

With a choice of two transmission channels your listening pleasure is protected because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.

Omni-directional design picks up sound from all directions

This microphone's sensor is equally sensitive to sound from all directions.

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