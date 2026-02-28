2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBCHP250/01
For TV and HiFi
This full-size headphone for HiFi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance.
Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
Extra long 6m cable for you to connect your headphones to TV or any audio equipment.
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