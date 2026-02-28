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2 year warranty

        Discontinued

        Indoor Corded TV Headphone

        SBCHP250/01

        For TV and HiFi

        This full-size headphone for HiFi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance.

        See all benefits

        For TV and HiFi

        In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

        Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

        The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

        Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

        An ideal length for you to watch TV at distance

        Extra long 6m cable for you to connect your headphones to TV or any audio equipment.

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