2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBCHP200/01
For HiFi
A full-size headphone for HiFi enjoyment with an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance.
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
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