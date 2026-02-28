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2 year warranty

        Discontinued

        Indoor Headphone

        SBCHP200/01

        For HiFi

        A full-size headphone for HiFi enjoyment with an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance.

        See all benefits

        For HiFi

        A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

        The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

        Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

        This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

        The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

        Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

        Technical Specifications

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