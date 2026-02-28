2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBCHJ055/00
Innovation for athletes
Real workout gear for your ears. Athletes worldwide have praised the Duro for their comfort, sound, and style. The neckband style high performance Duro is backed by popular demand with better fit, bigger sound and sweat-resistant ear pads.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
By using top-quality Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire (CCAW) in the headphone driver's voice coil, the sound quality is considerably improved.
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