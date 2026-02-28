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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Neckband Headphones

SBCHJ055/00

Innovation for athletes

Real workout gear for your ears. Athletes worldwide have praised the Duro for their comfort, sound, and style. The neckband style high performance Duro is backed by popular demand with better fit, bigger sound and sweat-resistant ear pads.

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Adjustable sport headphones

Innovation for athletes

Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire improves sound quality

By using top-quality Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire (CCAW) in the headphone driver's voice coil, the sound quality is considerably improved.

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