ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Earhook Headphones

SBCHJ030/00

Innovation for athletes

Stereo sound just got sleeker. A radical new design aimed at athletes and audiophiles, Vapor Flight sport headphones are small, lightweight and three-way adjustable for a world of different size ears.

See all benefits

3-way adjustable sport headphones

Innovation for athletes

Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire improves sound quality

By using top-quality Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire (CCAW) in the headphone driver's voice coil, the sound quality is considerably improved.

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

for use in active sports

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.