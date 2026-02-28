2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBCHJ030/00
Innovation for athletes
Stereo sound just got sleeker. A radical new design aimed at athletes and audiophiles, Vapor Flight sport headphones are small, lightweight and three-way adjustable for a world of different size ears.
By using top-quality Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire (CCAW) in the headphone driver's voice coil, the sound quality is considerably improved.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
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