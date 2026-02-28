2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBCHC8441/00
2 headphones included
No hassles with cables, just the freedom to move around and enjoy music with your FM wireless stereo FM headphone - plus a second headphone for your friend.
This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.
With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.
With two headphone sets, you can share the 'personal' listening experience with a friend.
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