ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Wireless HiFi Headphone

SBCHC8441/00

2 headphones included

No hassles with cables, just the freedom to move around and enjoy music with your FM wireless stereo FM headphone - plus a second headphone for your friend.

See all benefits

Wireless

2 headphones included

ALC helps prevent audible distortion of input signals

This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.

FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

2 headphones means you can share your music with a partner

With two headphone sets, you can share the 'personal' listening experience with a friend.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.