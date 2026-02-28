2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBCHC8440/00
Wireless music
Just imagine it, no hassles with cables, and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with a quality FM wireless stereo headphone.
FM transmission
Rechargeable
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.
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