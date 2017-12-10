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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Portable DVD Player

PET704/00

1

| (1) Review

Entertainment that travels with you

Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET704. Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace.

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Entertainment that travels with you

Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

17.8 cm (7") TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing

17.8 cm (7") TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing

The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

Built-in quality stereo speakers

Built-in quality stereo speakers

The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

10/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awful product

Portable DVD player that does not work and a website that pictures the product but does not recognise the model number PET704/05 to allow you to gain any help to troubleshoot it.

This review was made for Philips Portable DVD Player PET704 7" widescreen LCD display

This review was made for Philips Portable DVD Player PET704 7" widescreen LCD display

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