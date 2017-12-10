2 year warranty
Discontinued
PET704/00
Entertainment that travels with you
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET704. Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.
The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
PDA64
10/12/2017
United Kingdom
Awful product
Portable DVD player that does not work and a website that pictures the product but does not recognise the model number PET704/05 to allow you to gain any help to troubleshoot it.
This review was made for Philips Portable DVD Player PET704 7" widescreen LCD display
This review was made for Philips Portable DVD Player PET704 7" widescreen LCD display