ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Portable DVD Player

PD7000B/98

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Movies that travel with you

Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The portable PD7000B DVD player featuring 7”/18cm LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD/DivX® movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

See all benefits

Movies that travel with you

  • 18cm/ 7" LCD

Up to 2.5 hours of playback with a rechargeable battery

A built-in and compact rechargeable battery offers long-lasting power. Up to 2.5 hours of continuous video playback enjoyment can be achieved in a single charge.

View JPEG images from picture disc

View JPEG images from picture disc

Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

DivX Certified for standard DivX video playback

With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs, USB storage and other memory cards for playback on your DivX Certified® Philips device.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

ease of use and perfect picture quality

used this product for past 6 months and found this portable device easy to use with all controls, picture quality is excellent and the neatness/size and weight enables myself to carry this kit in my backpack without taking up too much space, this device is also easy to load.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PD7000B Portable DVD Player

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PD7000B Portable DVD Player

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

ease of use and perfect picture quality

used this product for past 6 months and found this portable device easy to use with all controls, picture quality is excellent and the neatness/size and weight enables myself to carry this kit in my backpack without taking up too much space, this device is also easy to load.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PD7000B Portable DVD Player

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PD7000B Portable DVD Player

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Product is neat and easy to use, simply laid out.

This product is extremely easy to use so much so my 4 year old granson has the hang of it and can operate it with out any help. It gives a good picture and is very neat and stylish.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PD7000B Portable DVD Player

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PD7000B Portable DVD Player

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.

  3. Battery life varies by use and settings.

  4. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimize battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level, and use the product at room temperature.