2 year warranty
Discontinued
Movies that travel with you
Enjoy your movies anytime, anyplace! The portable PD7000B DVD player featuring 7”/18cm LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD/DivX® movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.
18cm/ 7" LCD
A built-in and compact rechargeable battery offers long-lasting power. Up to 2.5 hours of continuous video playback enjoyment can be achieved in a single charge.
Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs, USB storage and other memory cards for playback on your DivX Certified® Philips device.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
john77
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
ease of use and perfect picture quality
used this product for past 6 months and found this portable device easy to use with all controls, picture quality is excellent and the neatness/size and weight enables myself to carry this kit in my backpack without taking up too much space, this device is also easy to load.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PD7000B Portable DVD Player
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PD7000B Portable DVD Player
john77
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
ease of use and perfect picture quality
used this product for past 6 months and found this portable device easy to use with all controls, picture quality is excellent and the neatness/size and weight enables myself to carry this kit in my backpack without taking up too much space, this device is also easy to load.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PD7000B Portable DVD Player
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PD7000B Portable DVD Player
craig
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Product is neat and easy to use, simply laid out.
This product is extremely easy to use so much so my 4 year old granson has the hang of it and can operate it with out any help. It gives a good picture and is very neat and stylish.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PD7000B Portable DVD Player
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PD7000B Portable DVD Player
DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
Battery life varies by use and settings.
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimize battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level, and use the product at room temperature.