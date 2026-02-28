2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM277/12
Obsessed with sound
Enjoy rich sound with the Philips component micro system. Playback your favorite portable music using the USB Direct or MP3 link. Digital Sound Control optimizes your music style settings. Stylishly designed with high quality speakers.
wall-mountable
This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
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