2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM275/98
Digital Music with USB Direct
Trendy and progressive, unique innovation and style appeals to you. And so will the vividly chic MCM275 with dynamic sound performance packed in a sleek design with MP3/WMA-CD & USB Direct playback that can also be wall mounted.
Line-in connection allows you to play your music on other device with the Philips player, just simply connect the player to the Line-out or Audio-out, or to connect the headphone jack of other media players such as CD or DVD player, VCR and MP3 player.
Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Reviews
Music with Digital Right Management not supported.