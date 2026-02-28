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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM149/98

Obsessed with sound

Appreciate fantastic sound from the truly compact and stylish Philips micro hi-fi system. Enjoy your favorite MP3-CD music richly enhanced by powerful Dynamic Bass Boost.

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Relax with great music

Obsessed with sound

  • Compact design

  • MP3-CD and tape playback

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Digital tuning with 20 preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with 20 preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

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