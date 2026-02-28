2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM1120/12
Relax with great music
Delight yourself in fantastic sound from the truly compact and stylish Philips MCM1120/12 classic micro sound system. Enjoy your favorite MP3-CD music and USB Direct playback richly enhanced by powerful Dynamic Bass Boost.
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
Tape
10W
With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.
This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
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