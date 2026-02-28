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Discontinued

Classic micro sound system

MCM1120/12

Relax with great music

Delight yourself in fantastic sound from the truly compact and stylish Philips MCM1120/12 classic micro sound system. Enjoy your favorite MP3-CD music and USB Direct playback richly enhanced by powerful Dynamic Bass Boost.

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with this compact sound system

Relax with great music

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • Tape

  • 10W

Handy remote control for extra convenience

Handy remote control for extra convenience

With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

10W RMS total output power

10W RMS total output power

This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

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