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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD709/98

The height of pure entertainment

Immerse in a total movie and music experience with DVD Micro Theatre MCD709. Its superb design reflects its state of the art sound and picture technology. You're in for dynamic and impressive entertainment - right in your living room!

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The height of pure entertainment

Real rosewood speaker enclosure for perfect sound quality

The speaker enclosure is made of the real, natural rosewood. Its stiffness and density are both excellent acoustic damping properties for perfect quality sound reproduction. Part of the manufacturing process involves hand-making to ensure a super quality finish.

Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.