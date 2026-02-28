2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD709/98
The height of pure entertainment
Immerse in a total movie and music experience with DVD Micro Theatre MCD709. Its superb design reflects its state of the art sound and picture technology. You're in for dynamic and impressive entertainment - right in your living room!
The speaker enclosure is made of the real, natural rosewood. Its stiffness and density are both excellent acoustic damping properties for perfect quality sound reproduction. Part of the manufacturing process involves hand-making to ensure a super quality finish.
Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
Reviews
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.