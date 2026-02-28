2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD706/98
Superb movie and audio quality
Featuring Progressive Scan, 12-bit video processing, Dolby Digital and Class "D" Digital Amplifier in a compact form factor, the Philips MCD706 lets you enjoy movies in the comfort at your home.
DivX playback
USB Direct
Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
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