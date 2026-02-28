ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD706/98

Superb movie and audio quality

Featuring Progressive Scan, 12-bit video processing, Dolby Digital and Class "D" Digital Amplifier in a compact form factor, the Philips MCD706 lets you enjoy movies in the comfort at your home.

See all benefits

plus USB Direct playback

Superb movie and audio quality

  • DivX playback

  • USB Direct

Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

2x25W RMS/1000W PMPO

Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.