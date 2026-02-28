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2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Micro Hi-Fi System

MC145/98

Great Sound and Compact Design

Great sound in a compact, elegant design! The classic MC145 delivers dynamic sound performance and the essential functionalities that will let you enjoy music just the way you like it.

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Great Sound and Compact Design

Digital tuning with 20 preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with 20 preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

0

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

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