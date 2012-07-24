2 year warranty
Discontinued
M1/00
High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
Philips Fidelio M1 combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience on the move. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go.
Fidelio
Black
Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound .
The acoustic closed-back architecture features a Bass Reflex System that comprises ear-shells with strategically placed vents. These regulate the air pressure within the internal chamber providing the diaphragm with a controlled environment for optimal acoustic response. Working in conjunction with the acoustic seal capture, it isolates every natural sound detail and delivers precise and dynamic bass without compromising on sound clarity.
The acoustic seal is a specially designed ribbon lock that's built into the internal chamber to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Scoop
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Big performance at low cost
What a joy these little headphones are. Received as a gift they perform fantastically. Light comfortable great quality and stylish as well. Don't pay a fortune for so called trendy and cool brands Return to this long established reliable brand....you will not be disappointed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones
Scoop
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Big performance at low cost
What a joy these little headphones are. Received as a gift they perform fantastically. Light comfortable great quality and stylish as well. Don't pay a fortune for so called trendy and cool brands Return to this long established reliable brand....you will not be disappointed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones
groovybluedog
20/02/2015
United Kingdom
Poor build quality
Very quickly the part of the earphone that directly touches the ear began to "peel" from the main unit, exposing the foam inside. This began occurring within a month of purchase, without wearing it all that much. Now they are almost about to come off where the foam will have to be put directly on my ear. May not sound like much but for the price I paid I expect better.
This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones
This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones