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Discontinued

on ear headband headphones

M1/00

3.7

| (3) Reviews

High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

Philips Fidelio M1 combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience on the move. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go.

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High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

  • Fidelio

  • Black

Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound

Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound .

Bass Reflex System for clear, dynamic and balanced bass

Bass Reflex System for clear, dynamic and balanced bass

The acoustic closed-back architecture features a Bass Reflex System that comprises ear-shells with strategically placed vents. These regulate the air pressure within the internal chamber providing the diaphragm with a controlled environment for optimal acoustic response. Working in conjunction with the acoustic seal capture, it isolates every natural sound detail and delivers precise and dynamic bass without compromising on sound clarity.

Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

The acoustic seal is a specially designed ribbon lock that's built into the internal chamber to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Big performance at low cost

What a joy these little headphones are. Received as a gift they perform fantastically. Light comfortable great quality and stylish as well. Don't pay a fortune for so called trendy and cool brands Return to this long established reliable brand....you will not be disappointed

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Big performance at low cost

What a joy these little headphones are. Received as a gift they perform fantastically. Light comfortable great quality and stylish as well. Don't pay a fortune for so called trendy and cool brands Return to this long established reliable brand....you will not be disappointed

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones

20/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Poor build quality

Very quickly the part of the earphone that directly touches the ear began to "peel" from the main unit, exposing the foam inside. This began occurring within a month of purchase, without wearing it all that much. Now they are almost about to come off where the foam will have to be put directly on my ear. May not sound like much but for the price I paid I expect better.

This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones

This review was made for M1 on ear headband headphones

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