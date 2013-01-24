Home
PEN20S

Portable inspection tool

LPL67X1
  • High-quality LUXEON® LED rechargeable compact lamp High-quality LUXEON® LED rechargeable compact lamp High-quality LUXEON® LED rechargeable compact lamp
    -{discount-value}

    PEN20S Portable inspection tool

    LPL67X1

    High-quality LUXEON® LED rechargeable compact lamp

    The Philips PEN20S is a compact penlight, ideal for quick inspection jobs. Its 4 high-quality LEDs provide a bright, natural white light of 6,000K, producing up to 200lm, plus a 100lm spotlight. Recharge via USB and use hands-free. See all benefits

      High-quality LUXEON® LED rechargeable compact lamp

      Compact lamp that provides bright, natural light

      • 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
      • Versatile hands-free use
      • 100 lm spotlight on the top
      • Long-life battery up to 4H

      Work comfortably and fatigue-free

      Philips PEN20S produces a 6,000K natural white light that improves visual comfort and reduces eye strain for fatigue-free working.

      Choose 100lm in 'Eco' mode or an intense 200lm in 'Boost'

      The main beam on the Philips PEN20S has two output levels. For everyday use and extended battery life, Eco mode provides you with a bright 100-lumen output. With Boost mode, you get an intense 200 lumen but shorter battery life. This flexibility allows you to choose the right light for the job at hand.

      Get a better view of your work

      The Philips PEN20S comes with a versatile 80° beam angle, perfect for lighting up the area in front of you. There's also a built-in 100-lumen spotlight for quick inspection jobs. Together, they offer a 20/20 view of what you're doing.

      Robust light designed to withstand tough workshop conditions

      When you’re busy working, it’s easy to drop and damage your equipment. That’s why it’s important the tools you use are built to last. The Philips PEN20S is water- and dust-resistant (IP54 rating). It's also IK07-rated to withstand impacts and drops from a height of up to 1.5 meters.

      Work continuously for up to 4 hours

      The Philips PEN20S is equipped with an advanced rechargeable battery. In Eco mode, you’ll get a bright 100-lumen beam for up to 4 hours of continuous use (the same applies to the 100-lumen spotlight). In Boost mode, you'll get an intense 200-lumen beam for about 2 hours of continuous use. A full battery charge takes just 2 hours using a standard micro-USB connector. A USB cable is provided in the pack, and the device is compatible with most USB chargers on the market.

      Work better with hands-free lighting

      With its built-in 80° swivel clip, you can easily hang the Philips PEN20S where you’re working. Or if you’re checking an engine, use the PEN20S's magnet to position the light just where you need it, and keep both hands free to get the job done.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL67X1
        Ordering code
        05261231

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        1200  mAh
        Wattage
        1.8  W
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 2 hours
        Voltage
        3.2  V
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 4 hours
        Battery type
        LFP battery
        Charging cable type
        Rechargeable
        Plug type
        No Plug , Micro USB
        Battery charging time
        less than 2 hours
        Power source
        • Battery
        • LiFePO4 battery 3.2V 1200mAh

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000  K
        Light output (pointer)
        100 lm
        LED lifetime
        10000 h
        Light output (eco)
        100 lm
        Beam angle (pointer)
        60°
        Beam angle
        80°
        Light output
        • 150-300 lumen  lumen
        • 200  lumen

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        816  g
        Height
        10.3  cm
        Length
        20.5  cm
        Width
        12.3  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018052612
        EAN3
        8719018052629

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        92  g
        Weight with cable
        104  g
        Size
        • Standard
        • Compact
        Cable length
        50 cm Micro USB
        Diameter
        N/A
        Weight without batteries
        N/A
        Weight without cable
        92 g
        Height
        18.7  cm
        Length
        5.3  cm
        Width
        2.8  cm

      • Product description

        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        ABS
        Resistant to
        • oil
        • grease
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        UV leak detector
        No
        Number of LEDs
        4+1
        Operating temperature
        0°C to 40°C
        Orientable light
        80° pivoting lamp head
        Range
        PEN
        Hook
        80° swivel clip with manet
        Hands free options
        Hook, Magnets
        Headband
        No

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Rechargebale work lamp
        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better

