LED Professional Work Light

RCH21S rechargeable lamp with docking

LPL47X1
  • See better, work better See better, work better See better, work better
    See better, work better

    The upgraded Philips rechargeable LED inspection lamp gives you the bright natural light you need. High-quality LEDs provide dual power modes of 300 and 120 lumens. And its new lithium battery lasts 5 times longer than standard batteries. See all benefits

    See better, work better

      See better, work better

      Robust, rechargeable work light with docking

      • High quality LED lamp
      • Dual mode: 300 and 120 lumens
      • Designed to withstand impacts
      • New long-life lithium battery

      See every detail with a 90° wide beam angle

      The Philips RCH21S provides a wide beam angle of 90°, lighting up your entire work area. This beam of white light provides just the right amount of light, in just the right places, so you can see every detail as you work.

      Impact resistant, remaining undamaged when dropped from 1.5m

      When you’re concentrating on the job, it’s easy to drop and break an inspection lamp. Even if you are careful, colleagues might not be. With the robust Philips RCH21S, you don’t have to worry. It has been tested for impact resistance, being dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 meters (about shoulder height), for a total of 36 times. Dropped from this height, this many times, most standard lamps would break.

      High-quality LEDs provide bright light up to 300 lumens

      Equipped with high quality LEDs, the Philips RCH21S offers a useful dual power mode. Boost mode gives you a powerful 300 lumens light output, helping you spot even the smallest of details. And if you’re using the lamp for a long time, you can select eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 120 lumen output you’ll still achieve a high quality bright light for up to 6 hours.

      Defeat darkness with bright natural light

      Equipped with high quality LEDs, the Philips RCH21S rechargeable lamp provides you with an intense white light so you can defeat darkness as you work. While the bright, wide beam allows you to see clearly, the 6000K natural light is also gentle on your eyes to prevent fatigue.

      Fully covered in rubber for high impact resistance – IK08

      Conforming to international impact resistance standard IK08, the Philips RCH21S has a rubber cover that further protects an already robust housing. Put simply, this inspection lamp was designed to withstand the toughest work environments. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time.

      Magnet and versatile hook for hands-free use

      With the adjustable and retractable multi-angle hook, you can hang this lamp anywhere you need to. With a strong rear magnet, you can also easily attach to any metal surface, leaving both your hands free to work.

      Work flexibly with up to 6 hours of cordless use

      RCH21S is equipped with our new long-life lithium battery that guarantees 1500 recharge cycles. This provides 5 times longer life than the standard lithium battery in most inspection lamps on the market. Need to move around your workshop as you work? No problem. Simply remove the Philips RCH21S from the dock. In Eco mode the new battery provides you with 6 hours of continuous cordless use, and up to 3.5 hours in Normal mode.

      Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

      Highly resistant to most chemicals and workshop solvents, your Philips RCH21S is built to survive in the toughest of workshop environments.

      Splash water and dust protected – IP65

      Philips RCH21S conforms to international splash water and dust resistance rating of IP65. Built with rigorous manufacturing and multiple sealing processes, your lamp is highly resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL47X1
        Ordering code
        39841031

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        1800  mAh
        Power source
        • Battery
        • LiFePO battery 14500X3
        Wattage
        3  W
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 3.5 hours
        Voltage
        3.2  V
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 6 hours
        Battery type
        LFP battery
        Charging cable type
        Rechargeable
        Plug type
        Docking station
        Battery charging time
        less than 2 hours

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        90  degree
        Color temperature
        6000  K
        Light output
        300  lumen
        Light intensity (boost)
        500 lux at 0.5m
        Light intensity (eco)
        200 lux at 0.5m
        LED lifetime
        Up to 10000 hours
        Light output (eco)
        120 lumens
        Light output
      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        2838  g
        Height
        31.2  cm
        Length
        23.6  cm
        Width
        18.1  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900398410
        EAN3
        8727900398427

      • Packed product information

        Height
        7.7  cm
        Length
        21  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        1
        Weight with batteries
        210.5  g
        Weight with cable
        210.5  g
        Width
        9.3  cm
        Size
        • Compact
        • Standard
        Cable length
        100 cm

      • Product description

        Hook
        360 degrees retractable hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK08
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP65
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        Robust rubber & polycarbonate
        Number of LED's
        6
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        RCH
        UV leak detector
        No
        Hands free options
        Hook
        Operating Temperature
        0°C to 40°C

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Rechargebale work lamp
        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better

