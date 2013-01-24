Impact resistant, remaining undamaged when dropped from 1.5m

When you’re concentrating on the job, it’s easy to drop and break an inspection lamp. Even if you are careful, colleagues might not be. With the robust Philips RCH21S, you don’t have to worry. It has been tested for impact resistance, being dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 meters (about shoulder height), for a total of 36 times. Dropped from this height, this many times, most standard lamps would break.