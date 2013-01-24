See better, work better
The Philips RCH19 rechargeable LED inspection lamp provides you with the bright natural light you need for any maintenance job. High-quality LEDs provide dual power modes of 250 and 120 lumens, for up to 7 hours of continuous cordless use. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With the adjustable and retractable multi-angle hook, you can hang this lamp anywhere you need to. With a strong rear magnet, you can also easily attach to any metal surface, leaving both your hands free to work.
Need to move around your workshop as you work? No problem. The RCH19 comes equipped with a high-quality lithium ion battery, providing you with 4 hours of continuous bright light. If you need to work for longer, simply switch to Eco mode and you’ll get 7 hours of continuous use.
Highly resistant to most chemicals and workshop solvents, your Philips RCH19 is built to survive in the toughest of workshop environments.
Conforming to international impact resistance standard IK07, the Philips RCH19 is designed to withstand the toughest work environments. The handy grip reduces the chance of you dropping it, but the robust housing protects the lamp should you do so. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time.
The Philips RCH19 has been designed with a 180° rotating light, so you can fit the lamp into extremely narrow spaces. Now when you’re deep inside an engine or machinery, you’ll no longer have blind spots.
The Philips RCH19 provides a wide beam angle of 90°, which lights up a large work area. With this bright, white light, you can easily see every small detail you need to get the job done.
Equipped with high quality LEDs, the Philips RCH19 offers a useful dual power mode. Boost mode gives you a powerful 250 lumens light output, helping you spot even the smallest of details. And if you’re using the lamp for a long time, you can select eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 120 lumen output you’ll still achieve a high quality bright light for up to 7 hours.
Equipped with high quality LEDs, the Philips RCH19 rechargeable lamp provides you with an intense white light so you can defeat darkness as you work. While the bright, wide beam allows you to see clearly, the 6000K natural light is also gentle on your eyes to prevent fatigue.
Ordering information
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Outerpack information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description
Marketing specifications