LED Professional Work Light

CBH 51 Hybrid Aluminum Bonnet LED Lamp

LPL45X1
    -{discount-value}

    See better, work better

    The Philips CBH51 professional LED bonnet work lamp provides up to 1200 lumens. This bright 120° wide beam angle will light up the entire engine compartment. Attach to the car with extendable hooks, and choose from cable or cordless power. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      Cable and cordless professional bonnet lighting

      • 32 High quality LEDs
      • Dual mode: Cable and cordless
      • 1200 lm & 120° wide beam angle
      • Integrated telescopic hook
      Defeat darkness with bright natural light

      Defeat darkness with bright natural light

      Philips CBH51 LED hybrid professional bonnet lamp features 32 powerful LEDs, providing an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to give you clear vision as you work, the 6000K natural white light is also gentle on your eyes to prevent fatigue.

      32 High quality LEDs light up to 1200 lumens

      32 High quality LEDs light up to 1200 lumens

      Equipped with 32 high quality white LEDs, the Philips CBH51 offers a useful dual power mode. Boost mode gives you a powerful 1200 lumens light output, helping you spot even the smallest of details. And if you’re using the lamp while unplugged for an extended period, you can select eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 500 lumen output you’ll still achieve a high quality bright light for up to 5.5 hours.

      See every detail with a 120° wide beam angle

      See every detail with a 120° wide beam angle

      The Philips CBH51 provides a wide beam angle of 120°, perfect for illuminating your entire work area. This wide, bright beam of light allows you to see every little detail as you work.

      Work flexibly with up to 5.5 hours of cordless use

      Work flexibly with up to 5.5 hours of cordless use

      Need to move around your workshop as you work? No problem. Simply remove the cable from the Philips CBH51. The long-life battery provides you with 5.5 hours of continuous cordless use.

      5 meter robust cable for tough workshop environments

      5 meter robust cable for tough workshop environments

      For extended periods of use, the Philips CBH51 is equipped with a long and robust 5-meter cable, providing continuous lighting as you work. Just like the lamp itself, the cable is built to survive tough workshop environments and be resistant to different chemicals, such as hydrocarbons.

      Robust aluminum housing for strong impact resistance – IK07

      Robust aluminum housing for strong impact resistance – IK07

      Conforming to international impact resistance standard IK07, the Philips CBH51 has a robust aluminum housing designed to withstand the toughest work environments. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time.

      Splash water and dust protected – IP54

      Splash water and dust protected – IP54

      Philips CBH51 conforms to international splash water and dust resistance rating of IP54. Built with rigorous manufacturing and multiple sealing processes, your lamp is highly resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.

      Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

      Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

      Highly resistant to most chemicals and workshop solvents, your Philips CBH51 is built to survive in the toughest of workshop environment.

      Extendable mounting that stretches from 1.1 to 1.8 meters

      Extendable mounting that stretches from 1.1 to 1.8 meters

      The Philips CBH51 is supplied with fully integrated telescopic mounting, which can be stretched from 1.1 to 1.8 meters. The inside of the hooks are covered with rubber so you don’t need to worry about scratching the vehicle. And for greater visibility, you can also turn the lamp 360° while it remains held in position by the mounting hooks.

      Technical Specifications

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000  K
        LED lifetime
        Up to 10000 hours
        Light intensity (boost)
        1100 lux at 0.5m
        Light intensity (eco)
        550 lux at 0.5m
        Beam angle
        120°
        Light output (eco)
        500 lumens
        Light output
        • 1200 lumens
        SLIDER

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        4400  mAh
        Battery charging time
        Up to 2 hours
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 3 hours
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 5.5 hours
        Battery type
        Li-ion battery
        Charging cable type
        Cable and Rechargeable
        Plug type
        European plug
        Power source
        Battery
        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Wattage
        8  W

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better
        Product highlight
        Bonnet work lamp

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL45X1
        Ordering code
        39732131

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        1547  g
        Height
        12  cm
        Length
        11.75  cm
        Width
        7.5  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900397321
        EAN3
        8727900397338

      • Packed product information

        Cable length
        5  m
        Height
        86.5 mm
        Length
        1156 mm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Size
        • Compact
        • Standard
        Weight with batteries
        1300  g
        Weight with cable
        1300  g
        Weight without cable
        835  g
        Width
        62 mm

      • Product description

        Hook
        360° retractable hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Materials & finishing
        Robust rubber & polycarbonate
        Number of LED's
        32
        Operating Temperature
        -10°C to 40°C
        Range
        CBH
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Hands free options
        Hook

