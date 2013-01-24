Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

MatchLine

3-module LED color check lamps MDLS CRI

LPL403MODX1
  • True color match. Designed for pros. True color match. Designed for pros. True color match. Designed for pros.
    -{discount-value}

    MatchLine 3-module LED color check lamps MDLS CRI

    LPL403MODX1

    True color match. Designed for pros.

    Perfect for quick color checks and larger paint jobs, the Philips MatchLine MDLS CRI is an all-in-one LED work light. Powerful white light from 3 separate modules gives 360° control of light for true color matching and a superior finish. See all benefits

    MatchLine 3-module LED color check lamps MDLS CRI

    True color match. Designed for pros.

    Perfect for quick color checks and larger paint jobs, the Philips MatchLine MDLS CRI is an all-in-one LED work light. Powerful white light from 3 separate modules gives 360° control of light for true color matching and a superior finish. See all benefits

    True color match. Designed for pros.

    Perfect for quick color checks and larger paint jobs, the Philips MatchLine MDLS CRI is an all-in-one LED work light. Powerful white light from 3 separate modules gives 360° control of light for true color matching and a superior finish. See all benefits

    MatchLine 3-module LED color check lamps MDLS CRI

    True color match. Designed for pros.

    Perfect for quick color checks and larger paint jobs, the Philips MatchLine MDLS CRI is an all-in-one LED work light. Powerful white light from 3 separate modules gives 360° control of light for true color matching and a superior finish. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all specialized-light

      True color match. Designed for pros.

      3-module multi-directional LED lamp for paint shop

      • True daylight match
      • 360° lighting - 1500 / 750 lm
      • Ultra-durable battery
      • High resistance IK07 / IP54

      Easily match colors as if you were working in daylight

      Featuring the latest Lumileds, Luxeon SMD LED technology, Philips MatchLine MDLS CRI provides powerful white light, high color rendering index and 6000K true daylight color temperature. This means with the MatchLine MDLS, you can work on your paint, polish, cleaning or prep-zone as if you were working outdoors on a bright sunny day. And the lamp is not only designed to provide you with clearer vision; the softer white light is also gentler on your eyes, reducing fatigue as you work.

      High Color Rendering Index of 92 reveals true color

      The higher the Color Rendering Index (CRI), the easier it is to identify the right color. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colors to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above are best for tasks requiring the most accurate color match. Fitted with Lumileds Luxeon LEDs, the Philips MatchLine MDLS delivers light of CRI 92. With a powerful light source like this, you can be sure you’re revealing true colors. So you’ll quickly spot the color you need, without using a spectrometer. While leaving the color matching mistakes to your competitors.

      Step out of the shadows with 360° complete light coverage

      When the quality of the paint job matters, shadows are simply unacceptable. Because the Philips MatchLine MDLS comes with three separate light modules, you can project light to provide a 360° shadow-free coverage. And thanks to the 300° rotating heads of each module, the MDLS delivers superior light direction to ensure you achieve a flawless finish.

      High-quality LED and two-step light output: 1500lm / 750lm

      Each module of Philips MatchLine MDLS offers a choice of two light modes. The more powerful boost mode provides 500 lumens and is perfect for checking the finer details of the paint. For more everyday lighting needs (and to make the battery last longer), normal mode provides you with 250 lumens. And if a more intense light is needed, simply combine the three modules together to achieve an extremely powerful 1500 lumens.

      Matte filter reduces glare to reduce the strain on your eyes

      When you have to stare at a reflective surface under a strong light for too long, your eyes can easily become tired and irritated. The Philips MatchLine MDLS comes equipped with a matte filter that protects your eyes by reducing glare and mirror-like reflections. So you can work more comfortably for longer.

      Work hands-free while easily controlling light direction

      Thanks to the 300° rotating head of each module, Philips MatchLine MDLS gives you complete control of the direction of light. And with a built-in heavy-duty clamping hook and a magnet on each module, you can hang, clip or attach each module on whatever surface you need to. So you can work with easily adjustable bright light with both your hands free.

      Advanced rechargeable battery provides 5x the charges

      When you buy a rechargeable tool, you want to know the battery will last. The Philips MatchLine MDLS comes with an advanced battery that lasts 5x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries. With 1500 charging cycles, instead of the standard 300, you get the equivalent of approximately five working years of continuous use – dramatically reducing replacement costs. And it’s frustrating when a battery dies halfway through a job. After a complete charge in less than three hours, you get over six hours of continuous use in normal mode. Which means quality light for most of the working day.

      Robust light is shock, water & dust resistant – IK07 & IP54

      Conforming to the international standard IK07, the casing of the MatchLine MDLS is robust and designed to withstand the toughest of working environments. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time. The MDLS is also manufactured with ultra-sonic welding and multiple sealing that guarantees a high resistance to water and dust at international standard IP54.

      Highly resistant to chemicals and paint shop solvents

      Even with its quality design and superior finish, the impermeable outer casing of the Philips MatchLine MDLS is highly resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents. So this tool can live happily in the tough working conditions of any paint shop.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL403MODX1
        Ordering code
        39627066

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        1800  mAh
        Battery charging time
        1lamp1hrs /3lamp2  hrs
        Battery type
        Lithium
        Plug type
        DC
        Power source
        Rechargeable
        Wattage
        5  W
        Voltage
        3.2  V
        Battery run time
        1h/2,5h

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        60°  degree
        Beam angle (pointer)
        N/A  degree
        LED lifetime
        Up to 50000  hrs
        Light output
        1500  lumen
        Light output (Eco)
        750  lumen

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        2158  g
        Height
        14.7  cm
        Length
        34.0  cm
        Width
        16.2  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8727900396287

      • Packed product information

        Height
        34.0  cm
        Length
        16.2  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        1
        Weight with cable
        1920  g
        Weight without cable
        1797g without adaptor (1 lamp223)  g
        Width
        14.7  cm

      • Product description

        Hook
        Yes
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        Plastic & Rubber/texture
        Number of LED's
        7
        Operating Temperature
        lamp -20° to 60  °C
        Orientable light
        Yes
        Resistant to
        • workshop solvents
        • Chemicals
        Technology
        LED
        Headband
        N/A

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products