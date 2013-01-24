See better, work better
This new generation of rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to a unique, shock-proof and flexible head housing high quality LEDs and a UV detector, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits
Strong impact resistance -IK07
Never lose your lamp again with our innovative Find-Me function. One red LED keeps your work light visible in stand-by mode without affecting battery autonomy.
The Philips RCH31 UV features a unique and innovative 90° flippable light module ensuring 360° illumination.
The 360° adjustable and retractable hook offers the possibility to hang RCH31 UV anywhere. With its strong magnet you can firmly fix the work light to any surface. Leaving both hands free for the job.
The Philips RCH31 UV is equipped with high quality LEDs, providing 350 lm of light output in Boost mode, and 150 lm in Eco mode, allowing you to spot even the smallest details in any dark place.
Not only does this LED inspection lamp have a very strong main beam, it is also equipped with a UV leak detector. This will help you to easily spot leaks in air conditioning systems without any additional tools required. Simply add leak detection fluid to the A/C system and any leak will show up.
Our RCH31 UV LED inspection lamp is water, dust & solvents resistant and conforms to IP54 standard.
The wide beam angle of 90° will enable you to focus on a specific part and to deliver the right amount of light you need.
RCH31 UV features the advanced battery technology. It lasts 5x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries, offering 1500 charging cycles instead of a standard 300. This battery will last the lifetime of your LED inspection lamp!
With long autonomy of up to 8 hours in eco mode and super-fast recharge in less than 2,5 hours this LED inspection lamp will last all day long.
Ordering information
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description