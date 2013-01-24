See better, work better
This new generation of Philips rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to its unique, shock-proof and flexible head housing high quality LEDs, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits
Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.
Strong impact resistance -IK07
RCH21 features the advanced battery technology. It lasts 5x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries, offering 1500 charging cycles instead of a standard 300. This battery will last the lifetime of your LED inspection lamp!
Never lose your lamp again with our innovative Find-Me function. One red LED keeps your work light visible in stand-by mode without affecting battery autonomy.
The Philips RCH21 features a unique and innovative 90° flippable light module ensuring 360° illumination.
The 360° adjustable and retractable hook offers the possibility to hang RCH21 anywhere. With its strong magnet you can firmly fix the work light to any surface. Leaving both hands free for the job.
The high quality LEDs provide 240 lm of light output in Boost mode, and 120 lm in Eco mode, allowing you to spot even the smallest details in any dark place.
With long autonomy of up to 6 hours in eco mode and super-fast recharge in less than 1,5 hours this LED inspection lamp will last all day long.
Our RCH21 LED inspection lamp is water, dust & solvents resistant and conforms to IP54 standard.
The wide beam angle of 90° allows for illumination of large work areas.
Ordering information
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description