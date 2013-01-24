See better, work better
Philips high-power LED headlamp is a perfect tool for hands-free repairs. With 90°orientable head you can easily direct your light. Eco & Boost light modes and wide beam provide you with superior illumination of the work space. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips LED headlamp HDL10 gives 100lm boost LED light to ensure you can spot even smallest details while working on high-precision repair operations.
Thanks to Eco light mode of 50lm, our LED headlamp provides superior illumination for quick-inspection tasks. This soft light is ideal for fatigue-free close examination.
Philips LED headlamp is powered with three easy-to-replace alkaline batteries, which are included in the packaging for your convenience.
Thanks to 90° pivoting lamp head you can adjust the light angle and direction according to your needs.
The wide beam angle of up to 50° allows for a comprehensive illumination of the task, while delivering the right amount of light.
Thanks to its three elastic wide straps you can easily adjust the headband for a comfortable and strong hold.
Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.
Philips HDL10 is equipped with long-lasting LED, insuring up to 10 000 hours of continuous LED light.
With its 90° orientable lamp head and wide 50° beam angle HDL10 provides multi-directional LED light for ultimate illumination of the work space.
Water-resistant Philips LED headlamp remains intact and fully functional even after slpashing liquids on it.
