2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS8000S/69
The art of living
Combining the finesse of style and performance, this elegant and award winning design indulges you with endless hours of viewing and listening experience. So sit back and immersed yourself in movies and music at the comfort of your home.
Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.
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