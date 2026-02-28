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2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image

Discontinued

ModeaDVD/SACD home theater system

HTS8000S/69

The art of living

Combining the finesse of style and performance, this elegant and award winning design indulges you with endless hours of viewing and listening experience. So sit back and immersed yourself in movies and music at the comfort of your home.

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The art of living

Small and elegant user interface

Award winning flat design, for wall mount or table top

Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

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