ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

2.1 Home theater

HTS6520/98

Superior surround sound without the clutter

Entertainment has never looked so stylish with this multi-entertainment home theater. Enjoy your movies and music in superior surround sound, thanks to Philips’ Ambisound technology!

See all benefits

For all your movies & music

Superior surround sound without the clutter

  • DVD playback

  • Dock for iPod included

Ambisound technology for surround sound from fewer speakers

Ambisound technology for surround sound from fewer speakers

Ambisound technology produces truly embracing multi-channel surround sound from fewer speakers. It delivers an immersive 5.1 sound experience without the constraints of sitting position, room shape or size, and without the clutter of multiple speakers and cables. Through the combined effect of psychoacoustic phenomena, array processing and precisely angled driver positioning, Ambisound delivers more sound from fewer speakers.

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equuipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps in original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.