2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5593/12
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home cinema system HTS5593. Speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
Double Bass Sound
3D Blu-ray
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.
Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.
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