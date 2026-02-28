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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS5593/12

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home cinema system HTS5593. Speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

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Obsessed with Sound

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

  • Double Bass Sound

  • 3D Blu-ray

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.

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