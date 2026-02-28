2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5510C/98
See, hear, experience everything
This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby or DTS surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.
Superwoofer with 20.3 cm (8") driver meets the demands of the most discerning listener through providing more power and volume, thereby maximizing the bass experience.
Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum compatibility and viewing pleasure.
Reviews