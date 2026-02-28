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Discontinued

5 DVD/CD Changer Home Theatre

HTS5510C/98

See, hear, experience everything

This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby or DTS surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.

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See, hear, experience everything

Superwoofer with 20.3cm/8" driver for a powerful performance

Superwoofer with 20.3 cm (8") driver meets the demands of the most discerning listener through providing more power and volume, thereby maximizing the bass experience.

Full length tower speakers for more impressive sound

Full length tower speakers for more impressive sound

Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX, MPEG4

Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum compatibility and viewing pleasure.

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