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SoundHub 2.1 Home theater
Discontinued
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HTS5220/12
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (5)
Which file formats does my Philips player support?
How to share media of my Philips player for WMP 12?
How to share media of my Philips player for WMP 11?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
How to recognize if a movie on Blu-ray is 3D format?